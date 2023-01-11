Home Cities Delhi

Pee-gate 2.0: Man arrested for urinating at gate in Delhi airport departure area

According to police, the accused seemed to be in a drunken condition he created a nuisance in a public place by screaming and abusing other people.

Published: 11th January 2023 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Airport. | (File photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 39-year-old drunken man was arrested for allegedly urinating at a gate in the departure area of terminal three at the IGI Airport here, police said on Wednesday.

Jauhar Ali Khan, a resident of Bihar who was arrested after the Sunday evening incident, was later released the same day on a bail bond, they said.

A senior police officer said they received information Sunday around 5.30 pm that a person urinated publicly at gate number six in the departure area of terminal three of the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

According to police, Khan seemed to be in a drunken condition he created a nuisance in a public place by screaming and abusing other people.

He was scheduled to depart to Dammam in Saudi Arabia, they said.

Khan was examined at the Safdarjung Hospital and he was found to have consumed alcohol, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

A case under sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at IGI Airport and Khan was arrested.

He was later released on a bail bond, the DCP said.

Earlier, a drunken man allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year.

The Delhi Police had registered an FIR against him on January 4 on a complaint given by the woman to Air India and arrested him from Bengaluru on Saturday. The accused was arrested from Bengaluru. A court later sent him to judicial remand for 14 days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pee gate Delhi airport Man Urinates at Airport
India Matters
A dance still of 'Naatu Naatu' from the Telugu blockbuster 'RRR'. (File photo)
"RRR" track "Naatu Naatu" wins Golden Globe for original song motion picture category
Tribals protest demanding to 'free' the Parasnath hills in Jharkhand's Giridih district from the 'clutches' of the Jain community. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand tribals to observe day's fast on January 30, demand freeing of Parasnath hills from Jains
Stalin warns DMK MLAs against use of objectionable terms against Guv RN Ravi
Locals protest against the demolision of the unsafe hotels and houses after cracks appeared at the landslide affected area of Joshimath, in Chamoli district, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (PTI )
Joshimath sinking: Fury of locals block demolition of damaged buildings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp