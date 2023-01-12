BJP MP Gautam Gambhir meets L-G over salary dues of dozen colleges under Delhi University

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday met L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena over non-payment of salaries on time to teaching and non-teaching staff of 12 colleges of Delhi University. According to sources, for the past four months, the employees and teachers of these colleges have been meeting leaders of the Delhi government regarding their salaries. But they did not get any help.

“Since the lockdowns, the employees and teachers of 12 government colleges of the capital have given a memorandum to the Delhi government many times regarding their salary, but they are not getting their salary on time,” they said.

Employees and teachers say that they have not received salary for the last four months due to which it is becoming difficult to run their household. They met with the CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia several times regarding the issue, but he has not received any answer from their side, they claimed.

“On Monday, employees and teachers met Gambhir regarding this demand, after which he, took prompt action, and arranged a meeting of a delegation of employees and teachers with the L-G,” sources said.

