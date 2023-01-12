Home Cities Delhi

'Haath Se Haath Jodo' campaign will reach out to people at block, district levels in Delhi: Congress

The Congress will start 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' campaign from January 26 to March 26 in order to spread the message of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra across the country.

Published: 12th January 2023

Rahul Gandhi with former MP Deepender Singh Hooda and others during the Bharat Jodo yatra in Nuh. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DLEHI: 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' campaign, an extension of Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, will reach out to people at block and district levels in the national capital, Congress leaders said here on Thursday.

"Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan is the next step after the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the purpose of these campaigns is to end hatred among people across the country.

We got a lot of support from people of Delhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra and hope to receive the same response for this campaign as well," former Congress MLA Anil Bhardwaj said.

Former Bihar Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha, who will head the 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' campaign in Delhi, said that the party will reach out to people at block and district levels first in the national capital.

"We will meet various leaders of Congress in Delhi. We will also meet the candidates who lost in recently concluded MCD elections. The campaign will be held at three levels - block, district and state," Jha said.

He further said that foot marches and public meetings will be organised by the party and the campaign will be concluded with a rally by senior leader Rahul Gandhi.

