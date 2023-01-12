RRR responses galore 

Abhilasha Cherukuri By

Express News Service

The trending topic of conversation across the nation since Wednesday has been music composer MM Keeravani’s win at the Golden Globe. His Naatu Naatu track for SS Rajamouli’s RRR bagged the Best Original Song at the prestigious Golden Globe Awards. While the public’s reaction to this news has been unanimously euphoric, The Morning Standard spoke to a few members of the Indian film and music industry to gauge their reactions vis-a-vis the vox populi and also explore what this watershed moment means to the future of Indian music.

Shashwat Sachdev, Music Director

“There is a vast change we can observe in the sonic palette of the world and Naatu Naatu’s win at the Golden Globes is an example of that change happening. The scope and horizons of what Indian music will sound like to the whole world now have widened. I think when a song like this gets recognised globally, it is very inspiring and motivating for us new-generation artists. This win gives us the feeling that we are now living in a whole new world where we feel that our voices too can be recognised across the globe.”

Jr NTR and Ram Charan in a still

from RRR’s Naatu Naatu

A Sreekar Prasad,Film Editor

“I absolutely loved the song and its energy from the get-go. As an editor, I love how the song has a solid narrative of the British vs the Indians in the form of a dance-off; the story and the song meld together really well. Getting two big actors to dance in the same frame and ensuring that they are displayed equally is no small feat—props to the makers for pulling it off. The reactions from the West to RRR was a huge revelation for me. Here we have an Indian film made for Indian audiences and it has somehow found an audience across the world. The success of Naatu Naatu also proves that Indian cinema can have its songs and dance and still be taken seriously, as long as we have the right song and the right set of emotions to bind it. And it is not just about winning an award, it is also about opening Indian cinema to a whole new world of markets and audiences. More and more people will watch our films now… what more can we as filmmakers ask for?”

Gopi Sundar, Music Director

“I am happy for Naatu Naatu’s win. I’m proud of Keeravani sir and also feel proud to work in the same industry as him. I have been following his work since I was a kid; he used to change names across industries and change his looks often as well. Naatu Naatu is as popular as Jana Gana Mana now, it is our new national anthem! It is a great achievement.”

Vineet Singh Hukmani, Singer

“I am ecstatic because a renowned musician like MM Keeravani has achieved this never-done-before feat. Such a global achievement brings music and its creator to the forefront and nothing is more heartening for Indian music but to see it create new paths for itself globally. The RRR team has given wings to every Indian musician’s dreams.”

Rohan Solomon, Singer and Music Producer

“This is a great step for India, the South Indian industry, and especially for RRR—it is such a great movie with fabulous music. MM Keeravani has made the country proud. I remember when this song played in the movie, I was energised and felt like dancing. Till now, we have seen breakthroughs for Hindi songs on global platforms, but it is a proud moment to see a Telugu song win a prestigious award like the Golden Globe, and that too a first for India. This is encouraging and I am sure it is going to inspire the younger generation of songwriters to get out there and achieve greatness like this. Such awards and acknowledgements always help spread the word and inspire more.”

Dhruv Visvanath, Singer and Songwriter

“I think it is a huge win not just for the film industries in India but also for Indian creators as a whole. This win proves that no dream is off limits!”

Naveen Koomar, Rap Artist

“Naatu Naatu winning the Golden Globe Award puts India out there on the big stage globally, and that’s something! Personally, I am not a big fan of the musicality of this track. That being said, I am hopeful this feat will open windows for the world to discover the beautiful, non-formulaic side of Indian music. The kind that deserves accolades across the biggest platforms globally when we are being judged for our best.”

Vishal Mishra, Singer

“I sang Sholay (Etthara Jenda) for RRR. After the recording, MM Keeravani sir said he has another song for me. That is how Naacho Naacho happened. Both Rajamouli sir and Keeravani sir were super involved in Naatu Naatu’s Hindi version. The clarity and the vision Rajamouli sir has is exemplary. This is a win for not just me but to all of us Indians. It is great that not a rock or pop song but an Indian composition has won the Golden Globe.”

