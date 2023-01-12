Rs 1 crore to family of cop killed on duty in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore for the family of Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector Shambhu Dayal, who died after being stabbed by a snatcher in Mayapuri area here.

The entire country is proud of him, he noted. Dayal, who was posted at the Mayapuri police station, was allegedly stabbed by the snatcher on January 4. He was seriously injured and admitted to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

“There was an ASI in Delhi Police named Shambhu Dayal. On January 4, he was sent on a case. A woman came to the police station and complained that someone had snatched her husband’s mobile. The SHO there asked ASI Shambhu Dayal ji to go with the woman and investigate the incident,” Kejriwal said. The chief minister said the policeman took the complainant to the locality to identify the accused person. The woman pointed out the accused and he was caught by the ASI.

“While he was taking the accused to the police station, the accused pulled out a knife which he had kept hidden under his shirt and stabbed him. ASI Shambhu Dayal was taken to the BLK Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” Kejriwal said. A video of the incident showed the ASI trying to overpower the snatcher despite being stabbed

