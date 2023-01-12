Home Cities Delhi

Rs 1 crore to family of cop killed on duty in Delhi

The SHO there asked ASI Shambhu Dayal ji to go with the woman and investigate the incident,” Kejriwal said.

Published: 12th January 2023 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector Shambhu Dayal

Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector Shambhu Dayal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore for the family of Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector Shambhu Dayal, who died after being stabbed by a snatcher in Mayapuri area here.

The entire country is proud of him, he noted. Dayal, who was posted at the Mayapuri police station, was allegedly stabbed by the snatcher on January 4. He was seriously injured and admitted to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

“There was an ASI in Delhi Police named Shambhu Dayal. On January 4, he was sent on a case. A woman came to the police station and complained that someone had snatched her husband’s mobile. The SHO there asked ASI Shambhu Dayal ji to go with the woman and investigate the incident,” Kejriwal said. The chief minister said the policeman took the complainant to the locality to identify the accused person. The woman pointed out the accused and he was caught by the ASI. 

“While he was taking the accused to the police station, the accused pulled out a knife which he had kept hidden under his shirt and stabbed him. ASI Shambhu Dayal was taken to the BLK Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” Kejriwal said. A video of the incident showed the ASI trying to overpower the snatcher despite being stabbed

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shambhu Dayal Mayapuri Kejriwal
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp