Three held for alleged murder of elderly woman in Delhi, held

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 54-year-old woman was allegedly murdered and then buried at a cemetery in Delhi by three men who have been now arrested by the police.

The accused, identified as Mobin, Naveen and Rehan were nabbed by the Delhi police along with the caretaker of the cemetery, identified as Sayyad Ali. The caretaker Sayyad Ali had illegally allowed burial in the night and had taken Rs 5000 for not making any entry in the register.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer Delhi) Harendra K Singh said information regarding a missing woman, who is a resident of Mangolpuri, was received on January 2. On inquiry, it was revealed that she was a micro-financer and used to give loans to daily wagers and hawkers of west Delhi on daily basis.



"Her phone was continuously found switched off and CCTV footage also didn’t conclude anything. Hence we registered a kidnapping case on January 7 and began investigating the matter," the DCP said.

He said that during the investigation, when the police were examining the call detail records of the missing woman, they found that the last two callers were having the same location as the woman.

The police then contacted one of the callers named Mobin but he didn't reveal anything. Meanwhile, one more suspect in the case named Naveen moved a bail application at a local Court in regard to the present case.

"He joined the investigation on Wednesday and confessed his involvement in the brutal crime. Naveen revealed that he along with Mobin and Rehan murdered the woman at Mobin's house located at Mangeram park and in the intervening night of January 2-3, they buried her at Nangloi cemetery," the senior official said.

During further interrogation, it was revealed that the accused were a family friend of the victim and knew the deceased woman for the past 4-5 years.

As per the accused people's disclosure, the police went to the Nangloi cemetery and exhumed the body of the elderly woman. "The body has been sent to a local hospital's mortuary for post-mortem," the official said.

When asked about any sexual assault with the victim woman, the DCP stated that it will be known only after the post-mortem report is out.

