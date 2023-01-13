Boho-chic couture

Romal Laisram By

Express News Service

DESIGNER Medha Bansal’s eponymous label Medha is quite a popular name in couture circles in the capital. Five years since the brand launched in Delhi—and now in Agra—the offbeat handcrafted label is known for its keen sense of detailing, something the brand has come to be celebrated for. A favourite among several celebrities including Genelia Deshmukh née D’Souza, Shweta Tripathi, Mithila Palkar, and Malavika Mohanan, Medha is now back with its latest unnamed festive collection. We catch up with couturier Medha Bansal to find out more.

“The new collection is based on very rustic and earthy tones, and it is all about hand-embroidered surfaces, something that our clients love about us. We really focus on surface design in our brand. But we take that ethic even further. We get our fabrics handwoven from clusters all across India, and I like to focus on bandhani, leheriya, and resist dyeing. We try to use up as much of our scrap materials by converting them into buttons or weaving panels and you will see a lot of this in the collection,” begins Medha, who is a graduate from National Institute of Fashion Technology, Delhi.

“The whole collection has a rustic boho-chic feel to it and it is very intuitively made. I am very inspired by the tribal clusters in India, especially the ones in Kutch, Gujarat, and Rajasthan and how they use colours. So, you can look forward to reds, yellows, and pinks in very earthy and rustic undertones. I have avoided bright shades in this collection,” adds Medha, who now sells the brand across the country as well as in Singapore and Dubai.

While the collection mostly comprises tunics and also has a few saris, one will also find an array of blouses and pants in pure silks and chanderi. “You will see a lot of patchwork and scrap fabric, and multi-textured and rustic-hued clothing comprising multiple artistically assembled elements,” concludes the designer, who is busy working on her SS ’23 edit.

Rs 20,000 onwards.

Available at Ensemble, Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop, Aza, and Ogaan.

