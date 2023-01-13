Chandni Chowk fire incident: Disagreements singe report

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The inquiry committee set up to probe the causes and circumstances behind the major fire incident that happened last year at Chandni Chowk’s Bhagirath Palace area has demanded an extension of the deadline to submit its report.

The panel, which was asked to file the causality report by January 9, asked the home department to extend the submission date to January 31. Sources told the newspaper that the lack of consensus over the recommendations proposed by the members was discussed in a meeting held on Monday where it was decided to further seek the extension.

“Many recommendations like installation of a borewell facility in every wholesale market to avert fire and redevelopment of the whole locality where businesses are run, among others, were found not feasible during the ground inspection which has caused a delay in finalising the report,” a senior official involved in the process said.

According to the officials, the complex and close-knit infrastructure while reluctance from the stakeholders on many suggestions are also causing the delay. The officials said that the redevelopment of the whole locality found a majority of thumbs-up from the panel members but was rejected by the business community.

“The redevelopment of the locality is the need of the hour. However, the traders were worried about the closure of their businesses during the development period. While they were suggested that the government can plan an alternate place, they were not convinced to move away temporarily as it is expected hit their businesses,” a senior official informed.

Another recommendation of the installation of a borewell facility to major markets, citing the non-availability of water to the Fire Brigade on the day of the unfortunate incident, also did not get a consensus since it could invite objections from NGT and other green bodies, officials said.

Meanwhile, a notable recommendation placed during the late ex-Delhi CM Sheila Dixit’s tenure also found its place among suggestions. “The existing electrical wiring in Chandni Chowk, Katras, and inside markets should be replaced with wireless electricity technology. It is to be noted that during the tenure of Smt Sheila Dikshit as the CM, the then Energy Minister Shri Ajay Maken proposed and demonstrated such technology,” a recommendations document showed.

On November 24, a major fire broke out at the wholesale market in the Bhagirath Palace area that gutted over 100 shops. Five buildings were affected and three of them collapsed.

