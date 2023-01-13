Forensic team from Gujarat to collect evidence in Kanjhawala case

Home Cities Delhi

Due to constant abrasion with the road, her skull got fractured and brain popped out.

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Police has roped in forensic experts from Gujarat to examine the Kanjhawala accident case in which a woman, Anjali Kumari, was hit by a car and dragged underneath the same car for around 10-12km.  

“A team of five forensic experts from National Forensic Science University (NFSU), Gandhinagar, Gujarat visited Sultanpuri to examine the incident of Anjali’s death,” a senior Delhi Police official said.
She said the forensic team was called on the request of Harendra K Singh, 

Deputy Commissioner of Police of the outer district of  Delhi from where the accident was reported. The experts arrived at the Sultanpuri Police Station and examined the Baleno car under which the victim got herself entangled. A crane was called to lift the car as the experts had to examine the bottom area of the vehicle.

Due to constant abrasion with the road, her skull got fractured and brain popped out. There were at least 40 external injuries. Even her ribs were exposed from the back as skin had completely peeled off.
Earlier, a team of Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini also examined both the vehicles -- the baleno car and the scooty -- involved in the accident.

According to preliminary forensic findings, the victim was possibly stuck under the left front wheel as some blood stains were found there.  “It looks like her foot got stuck in the front left wheel of the car. It was evident after looking at her foot which was damaged,” an FSL official said. The FSL Rohini experts also re-created the crime scene to find out exactly how Anjali got herself entangled underneath the car after the collision. 

Police have, in all, arrested seven people in connection with the accident. Deepak Khanna, 26, Amit Khanna, 25, Krishan, 27, Mithun, 26, and Manoj Mittal were arrested by police in the immediate wake of the incident. Later, they arrested two more men -- Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna -- for allegedly shielding the accused.

