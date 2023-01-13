Jamia V-C meets President Murmu, lists out varsity’s requirements

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Professor Najma Akhtar, Vice Chancellor, Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday met President Droupadi Murmu at the president’s house. This was the first meeting of the VC with the president.

On this occasion, Prof. Akhtar informed the president that the university wants to set up a Department of Tribal Studies and Development and a hostel for tribal students and sought her help for the same.

She also said that building up JMI offshore campuses in middle east countries is urgently needed given the high demand for JMI’s academic courses in regions where Indians comprise a majority of the population.

She also sought permission for setting up a department of modern Indian languages, a nursing college and a faculty of alternative medicine at JMI.

Prof. Akhtar also asked the president for more teaching and non-teaching staff in light of the rise in the number of academic programmes. She requested the president that considering the excellent performance of JMI on various parameters, the ‘Institute of Eminence status can be granted to the university.

She also sought the assistance of the president in getting approval for setting up of a medical college in the college premises. The VC informed her that the varsity has already appealed to the government to grant approval for the medical college which is highly needed not only for people living in South Delhi but will also be very useful for the people living in nearby cities in UP and Haryana. She also invited the president for the upcoming convocation of the university. The V-C said that the President praised the university for its notable achievements and hoped that it will perform even better in the coming years.

NEW DELHI: Professor Najma Akhtar, Vice Chancellor, Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday met President Droupadi Murmu at the president’s house. This was the first meeting of the VC with the president. On this occasion, Prof. Akhtar informed the president that the university wants to set up a Department of Tribal Studies and Development and a hostel for tribal students and sought her help for the same. She also said that building up JMI offshore campuses in middle east countries is urgently needed given the high demand for JMI’s academic courses in regions where Indians comprise a majority of the population. She also sought permission for setting up a department of modern Indian languages, a nursing college and a faculty of alternative medicine at JMI. Prof. Akhtar also asked the president for more teaching and non-teaching staff in light of the rise in the number of academic programmes. She requested the president that considering the excellent performance of JMI on various parameters, the ‘Institute of Eminence status can be granted to the university. She also sought the assistance of the president in getting approval for setting up of a medical college in the college premises. The VC informed her that the varsity has already appealed to the government to grant approval for the medical college which is highly needed not only for people living in South Delhi but will also be very useful for the people living in nearby cities in UP and Haryana. She also invited the president for the upcoming convocation of the university. The V-C said that the President praised the university for its notable achievements and hoped that it will perform even better in the coming years.