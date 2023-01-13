Officers under strain, Centre hampering governance: AAP

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP-led Delhi government on Thursday accused officials within its departments of halting the work of the city government. The state government said that the BJP-led Centre has been pressuring these officers and meddling in their official affairs.

Delhi government sources said that payments for electricity, rent, lab tests and doctors’ salaries for all mohalla clinics were delayed for three months prior to the municipal elections, by way of oral and informal directions from the L-G.

“As a result, Delhi government Finance and Health departments started raising frivolous objections to delay payments to mohalla clinics. When the Finance Minister summoned Finance Secretary to resolve the issue, Finance Secretary neither attended any of the meetings called by the FM nor responded to FM’s telephone calls or messages,” they said. On delayed meetings, an official said, “In a span of five months 20 meetings were called by the Minister of Environment and Forests to discuss the Winter Pollution Action Plan and other crucial subjects. But only one such meeting was attended by the head of the Environment and Forests department. The rest were skipped without explanation.”

There are several examples of flagship initiatives of the AAP government being halted by way of pressuring officers concerned. For instance, the extension of the free yoga programme – which had the participation of 17,000 people – and a diabetes research centre project at the GTB hospital were stalled after November 2022.

Payments not being released by officers concerned to allocate Delhi government’s financial assistance to SC students preparing for competitive exams, and salaries of water and sewer contractors have also resulted in critical projects coming to a standstill.

On the Haj committee row, an official said, “When files of newly-constituted Haj committee members were sent to the L-G, he changed the names suggested by the CM and sent the file directly to the officers and got the notification issued.”

