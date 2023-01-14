Delhi: Hand grenades, traces of human blood found at terror suspects' house

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Republic Day, the Delhi Police have found hand grenades and some traces of blood at a rented accommodation of the two people who have been allegedly involved with terrorist organisations.

The accused were identified as Jagjit Singh alias Jagga alias Jassa alias Yaqub alias Kaptaan (29), a resident of Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand, and Naushad (56), a resident of Jahangirpuri in Delhi. Both the suspected people were nabbed by the Special Cell of Delhi Police two days ago.

According to the police, the accused duo was produced before a local Court on Friday which sent them to 14-day police custody remand.

After preliminary interrogation, both the accused led the police team to their rented accommodation at Shradha Nand Colony in the Bhalaswa Dairy area from where the police recovered two hand grenades.

Apart from the hand grenades, a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), which examined the said house, found traces of human blood.

A senior Delhi Police official informed that the accused Naushad had been associated with the terrorist outfit ‘Harkat-ul-Ansar’ and has been a life convict in two murder cases. "He has also undergone 10 years sentence in a case of Explosive Act," the official said.

He said the second arrested accused Jagjit is a member of the notorious Bambiha gang and has been getting instructions from anti-national elements based abroad.

"He is a parole jumper in a case of murder in Uttarakhand," the official said, adding further investigation is underway to ascertain their suspected involvement in other cases.

Pertinent to mention here that precisely one year ago on January 14, the National Security Guard and the Special Cell of the Delhi Police averted a major terror attack after they timely found and defused a 3-kg Improvised Explosive Device that was planted in a crowded market of Delhi.

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Republic Day, the Delhi Police have found hand grenades and some traces of blood at a rented accommodation of the two people who have been allegedly involved with terrorist organisations. The accused were identified as Jagjit Singh alias Jagga alias Jassa alias Yaqub alias Kaptaan (29), a resident of Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand, and Naushad (56), a resident of Jahangirpuri in Delhi. Both the suspected people were nabbed by the Special Cell of Delhi Police two days ago. According to the police, the accused duo was produced before a local Court on Friday which sent them to 14-day police custody remand. After preliminary interrogation, both the accused led the police team to their rented accommodation at Shradha Nand Colony in the Bhalaswa Dairy area from where the police recovered two hand grenades. Apart from the hand grenades, a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), which examined the said house, found traces of human blood. A senior Delhi Police official informed that the accused Naushad had been associated with the terrorist outfit ‘Harkat-ul-Ansar’ and has been a life convict in two murder cases. "He has also undergone 10 years sentence in a case of Explosive Act," the official said. He said the second arrested accused Jagjit is a member of the notorious Bambiha gang and has been getting instructions from anti-national elements based abroad. "He is a parole jumper in a case of murder in Uttarakhand," the official said, adding further investigation is underway to ascertain their suspected involvement in other cases. Pertinent to mention here that precisely one year ago on January 14, the National Security Guard and the Special Cell of the Delhi Police averted a major terror attack after they timely found and defused a 3-kg Improvised Explosive Device that was planted in a crowded market of Delhi.