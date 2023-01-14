Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC asks govt to file SOP on installation of CCTV cameras in school classrooms

The petitioners argued that the monitoring of cameras will psychologically affect the children and infringe on the safe-space that a classroom is supposed to be. 

Image for representational purpose only.

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Underlining the safety of school children, the Delhi High Court on Friday said it is ‘premature’ to take a decision against the installation of CCTV cameras before the preparation of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) by the city government.

Hearing the pleas moved by parents’ associations challenging the fitting of cameras and live streaming, a division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad refused to stay the major initiative of the government. The petitioners argued that the monitoring of cameras will psychologically affect the children and infringe on the safe space that a classroom is supposed to be. 

The parents’ counsel said that in places such as classrooms and laboratories, privacy is expected. “Why do you think that the state is insensitive? It is premature as of today. As and when SOPs are framed we will see it... In the meantime, we will not stay anything,” the court said.

It was also pointed out by the court that installing cameras in schools is important for the safety of children. Accordingly, directing the government to file an SOP on the installation of CCTV cameras, the court posted the matter for July 18.

“It is submitted that with consent of the teachers, some of the lecturers can be recorded for dissemination and the recordings can also be used to analyse and provide feedback to the teachers to improve the teaching processes in order to ensure better understanding amongst the students,” as per the city government.

