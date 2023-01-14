Kanjhawala case: Police suspend 11 cops on duty in PCR vans, at pickets

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as 11 policemen were suspended for negligence in duty at the time of the horrific Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case in which a 20-year-old woman died while being dragged underneath a car for 10-12 kms.

The stern action against the delinquent policemen came just a day after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs directed the Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to suspend the police personnel who

were deployed in three PCR vans and two pickets at the time of the accident.

“Of the 11 police personnel who were suspended, five were on two pickets and six were on three PCRs,” a senior Delhi Police official said. He said among the suspended, two were Sub-Inspectors, four Assistant Sub-Inspectors, four Head Constables and one Constable.

In the accident, Anjali Kumari (20) died a horrific death when she was allegedly hit by a car after which her foot got entangled in the front left wheel and she was subsequently dragged for around 10-12km.

Due to constant abrasion with the road, her skull got fractured, her brain popped out and there were at least 40 external injuries. Even her ribs got exposed from the back as the skin completely peeled off.

It took almost 7 days for the Delhi Police to completely crack the case even though they arrested 5 of the 7 accused people in just 12 hours. Just a day after the accident, the Ministry of Home Affairs constituted an inquiry committee, headed by Special Commissioner Shalini Singh, to find out any laxity on the part of Delhi Police personnel.

On Thursday, the Home Ministry, taking cognizance of the report submitted by the Special CP, suggested Commissioner Arora issue a show cause notice against the investigation officer of the case. They also asked the Delhi Police to file a chargesheet in the said case at the earliest and also ensure that every necessary step is taken for the prosecution of the accused people. The police have also been ordered to ensure that there is no let-up in the investigation and fortnightly reports on progress in the probe are submitted to the MHA.

