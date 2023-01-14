Home Cities Delhi

Many orders of L-G illegal in view of 2018 SC judgement on ‘transferred subjects’, says Delhi CM

Kejriwal cites top court’s judgements, but L-G says he has been referred to as ‘administrator’ 

Published: 14th January 2023 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena sat on their weekly meeting on Friday, where the CM said the latter can ask for any government file since he is the ‘administrator’. Kejriwal claimed that various orders of the L-G are illegal in view of the 2018 Supreme Court judgement on ‘transferred subjects’.

Kejriwal alleged that during the meeting, he cited Supreme Court judgements and various provisions of the Constitution but the L-G said that he has been referred to as the ‘administrator’ and enjoys supreme authority. He said that he carried copies of the Constitution, the GNCTD Act, Motor Vehicles Act and School Education Act with him to this meeting.

Reiterating that the L-G has been interfering in his government’s work, the CM said that he is causing inconvenience to the citizens of Delhi. The intent was to sort out the issues, which is why he carried copies of court rulings and acts, the Chief Minister said.

He said that there are two categories of governing subjects for the capital – the ‘reserved subjects’ which include police, land, and public order the L-G can solely take decisions. This apart, there is the ‘transferred subjects’.  

“All the other subjects come under the Delhi government. In July, the Constitution bench of the Supreme Court had passed a judgement that said the L-G has not been entrusted with any independent decision-making power in terms of transferred subjects,” he said.

Adding that there is no independent authority vested in the L-G to take decisions, Kejriwal said that in some matters, L-G can act as a judicial authority. Kejriwal said that this means that various orders passed by L-G, including ones on sealing of Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission Vice Chairman Jasmine Shah’s office and issuing of notice demanding Rs 164 crore in recovery for ad expenses, are “illegal and unconstitutional”.

Kejriwal further said that this means that various orders passed by the L-G – including the sealing of Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission Vice Chairman Jasmine Shah’s office and the order to recover Rs 164 crore spent on ad expenses – are ‘illegal and unconstitutional’. He also alleged that several departments stopped payments to the Delhi government three months ahead of the MCD elections. The CM alleged that the officials said that they had been unofficially told to do so. This was done to hurt the AAP in the polls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal V K Saxena transferred subjects
India Matters
Cover of Malayalam translation of Ravi Raman’s book
Book adds to narrative of ‘Struggle’ that toppled EMS government in Kerala
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
CAA implementation to reduce role of minorities: Amartya Sen
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Moradabad trader assaulted, forced to chant religious slogans onboard Padmawat Express
Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary
Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp