PM calls for 21st-century reforms in UNSC, bats for voice of Global South

These reforms should focus on giving voice to the concerns of the developing world, and reflect the realities of the 21st century, Modi said. 

Published: 14th January 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Emphasising a more productive role for developing countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said major international organisations, including the United Nations Security Council and the Bretton Woods institutions (which include the World Bank and International Monetary Fund) need reforms to address fragmentation in global affairs.

“These reforms should focus on giving voice to the concerns of the developing world, and reflect the realities of the 21st century. India’s G20 presidency will attempt to voice the views of the Global South on these important issues,” he said during the concluding session of the first Voice of Global South Summit.

Modi said India proved its prowess in extending help to needy countries during the pandemic. He said India has so far supplied Covid-19 vaccines to over 100 countries. “We will soon start the ‘Aarogya Maitri project’ under which India will provide medical supplies to any developing country affected by natural disasters or humanitarian crisis,” he said.

“I propose a ‘Global-South Young Diplomats Forum’ to connect youthful officers of our foreign ministries. India will institute ‘Global-South Scholarships’ for students from developing nations to pursue higher education in India,” he added.

He said that developing countries agree on the importance of investing in connectivity infrastructure and need for diversifying global supply chains. Meanwhile, during the deliberations at the summit, it was underlined that the developing countries desire globalisation that does not create climate crisis or debt crisis. There should be no unequal distribution of vaccines or over-concentrated global supply chains, the summit deliberations stated.

The summit saw virtual participation from over 120 nations. “Global South” refers broadly to the regions of Latin America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It is one of a family of terms, including “Third World” and “Periphery,” that denote regions outside Europe and North America, mostly (though not all) low-income and often politically or culturally marginalised regions.

