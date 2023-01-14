Home Cities Delhi

Shraddha Walkar murder: AIIMS forensic head says bones cut after death using sharp object 

Walkar, 27, was allegedly killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala in Delhi last year and her body cut into pieces which were scattered across the city.

Published: 14th January 2023 09:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 09:44 PM   |  A+A-

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused to have murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, being brought to the Mehrauli forest area.

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused to have murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, being brought to the Mehrauli forest area. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The AIIMS medical board which conducted autopsy on skeletal remains of Shraddha Walkar has stated that the bones were cut after death using a sharp object, the hospital's head of forensic medicine Dr Sudhir K Gupta said on Saturday.

Walkar, 27, was allegedly killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala in Delhi last year and her body cut into pieces which were scattered across the city.

In its report to the Delhi Police, the board confirmed that the bones and human remains, including lower jaw, recovered from a forest area are that of a woman.

The age of the individual has been medically confirmed, from skeletal remains, to be above 20 years, Dr Gupta who supervised the medical board told PTI.

The bones were cut after death using a sharp object, perhaps to dismember the body, he said.

On December 15, the Delhi Police had said the DNA samples extracted from the bones found in a forest area and the blood traces found at the house where Walkar was killed had matched with the samples of her father.

It was confirmed by two independent laboratories -- the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics in Hyderabad and the Central Forensic Science Laboratory of the CBI in Delhi.

Poonawala, 28, allegedly sawed Walkar's body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

The killing took place in May last year but came to light months later. Poonawala was arrested on November 12.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shraddha Walkar murder case Mehrauli case Shraddha Walkar Delhi murder AIIMS
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Living with disability: High fluoride in water takes its toll on villages in Rajasthan
Profesor Ronald E Asher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Me grand dad ‘ad an elephant: Celebrating a British Professor who fell in love with Malayalam
SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.
The return of the Khans
Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo)
Experts again ask Big B not to do ‘unhealthy’ biscuit ad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp