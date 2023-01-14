Home Cities Delhi

With modern artefacts, LED lights, Dilli Haat set for a makeover 

The designs emphasise the use of natural sustainable raw materials, such as revamping all existing stalls with bamboo roofing.

Published: 14th January 2023 07:49 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government on Friday said that there will be complete transformation of the Dilli Haat, the cultural hub with modern artefacts and will be illuminated with state-of-the-art LED lights. 
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia approved the proposed design for the modification of Dilli Haat and said the work will be completed in the next five to six months.

“The designs emphasise on the use of natural sustainable raw materials, such as to revamp all existing stalls with bamboo roofing. The food court will be upgraded and a luxurious indoor dining area will be created. As per the plan, the modification work shall be complete within the next five to six months,” said Sisodia.

“Dilli Haat located at INA is a unique cultural hub and reflects the diverse, dynamic culture of India and is also a centre of tourism. This hub gives people an opportunity to witness and partake in the culture of different states of India,” he said. “The  government will modify Dilli Haat with these considerations in mind, so as to preserve its cultural value, so that it can be given a new look and attract thousands of tourists,” he added.

“The transformation will enhance the visual appeal for the tourists that visit the place. The modification has several elements as a part of the plan, such as the replacement of the existing flooring, curb stones and slate stones,” he said.

He said that keeping the environment in mind, natural raw material will be used. “The walls will be redeveloped using stone nets. Modern art will be used to decorate the hub all the way up to the entrance,” he underlined.

“The existing stalls will be given a facelift using roofs made of bamboo. The food court will be upgraded, a luxurious indoor dining area will be constructed, and the premises will also be illuminated with modern LED lights,” he said. 

