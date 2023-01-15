Home Cities Delhi

AAP raises storm over slum demolition

The PWD had asked slum residents in Dhaula Kuan to vacate the land within 15 days.

Published: 15th January 2023 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2023 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Police use water cannons on AAP protesters near BJP HQ on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav)

Police use water cannons on AAP protesters near BJP HQ on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav)

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Raising the issue of slum demolition, AAP workers along with senior party leaders on Saturday protested outside Delhi BJP office, days after the AAP government ordered withdrawal from demolition of slums at Dhaula Kuan.

The PWD had asked slum residents in Dhaula Kuan to vacate the land within 15 days. “During the election, the BJP gave the slogan of ‘Jahan Jhuggi Vahan Makkan’. However, as elections concluded now they affixed demolition notices all around the city,” said AA P MLA Atishi.

She said that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) affixed the demolition notices at Navjeewan Camp, Nehru Camp, slums in Chattarpur, Tughlakabad and Mehrauli.

Earlier this week, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, tweeted, “PWD officials have been ordered to immediately withdraw the order to demolish slums located near Dhaula Kuan.”

“We have been demanding that those who have been living in colonies for decades should not be evicted. At the behest of the BJP, DDA is working in an unconstitutional manner which we condemn,” said Somnath Bharti, AA P MLA from Malviya Nagar.

Atishi also said that the AAP would challenge the DDA decision in the high court if they will not consider it.

“We will fight against this demolition order from the street to the Parliament. We have already sent notice to the DDA,” she said.

Senior party leaders including Atishi, Somnath Bharti, Adil Ahmed Khan, Shelly Oberoi and others also participated in the protest.

Looking at the intensity of the protest, the police barricaded outside the BJP office and deploy adequate force to control the crowd. To disperse the AA P workers, police briefly used water cannon.

Reacting to the allegation of demolition, Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has said AAP’s leaders – especially its MLA Atishi – are politically frustrated due to the exposure of the corrupt governance of the government during the last 6 months.”

“In the MCD polls, AA P lost all three wards of the Kalkaji assembly constituency where Atishi is MLA. Now to regain lost political ground, she is making false propaganda that the Centre Government is going back on its announcement on ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makan’ for the Kalkaji slum dwellers,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
aap Slum demolition Delhi BJP
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Living with disability: High fluoride in water takes its toll on villages in Rajasthan
Profesor Ronald E Asher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Me grand dad ‘ad an elephant: Celebrating a British Professor who fell in love with Malayalam
SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.
The return of the Khans
Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo)
Experts again ask Big B not to do ‘unhealthy’ biscuit ad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp