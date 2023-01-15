Home Cities Delhi

Ankit Gujjar death: No bail to Tihar official

. The postmortem report shows that the case of death is hemorrhage because of anti mortem injuries and it cannot be said as argued for the accused that injuries were not the cause of the death.

Published: 15th January 2023

NEW DELHI:  Terming it as ‘inhuman’ for not providing medical aid after brutal assault on Tihar inmate Ankit Gujjar, who succumbed with his injuries inside Tihar jail in 2021, a Delhi Court has said, only because the deceased was a suspected gangster is no ground to deny him medical aids while denying bail to a jail warder allegedly involved in the incident.

Special Judge Amit Kumar said there are eye witnesses, who have seen with the warder Harfool Meena and others brutally assaulting Gujjar and thereafter no medical aid was provided to the deceased, who died in the intervening night of August 3 and 4 after brutal assault around 7.30 pm which lasted for half an hour.

“Had proper medical aid being provided to the deceased, a precious life could have been saved. Only because the deceased was a suspected gangster is no ground to deny him medical aids for whatsoever reasons,” the court said in the order. The postmortem report shows that the case of death is hemorrhage because of anti mortem injuries and it cannot be said as argued for the accused that injuries were not the cause of the death, it was pointed out.

