Extend Assembly session by 10 days, add question hour: Delhi BJP

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP MLAs on Saturday demanded the speaker to extend the upcoming session to at least ten days and also include the question hour. The upcoming assembly session will be held for three days from January 16 to 18. Calling Kejriwal a dictator, the BJP leaders said that the AAP is trying to evade the public’s questions and trying to remove the question hour from the assembly accession.

“The MLAs are the representatives of the public and they ask questions on behalf of the public, but the government is avoiding replying to the questions. The winter session has not been called in Delhi even though it is necessary as per the rules,” said a BJP senior leader.

He further said that the party MLAs will also convey the information of this violation to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Counting on a plethora of city issues, Opposition leader Ramesh Bidhuri said, “The BJP will raise many issues in the upcoming assembly session. Air quality deteriorating day by day, committee of the Delhi assembly itself is saying that the work of Jal Board has come to a standstill because finance officials are not releasing funds.”

Cleaning work of Yamuna River, ration unavailability, low frequency of DTC buses, delay in salary disbursal of home guards and marshals, dysfunctional Mohalla clinics and pension payout were some of the other issues counted in by the Bidhuri.

Earlier, Bidhuri had alleged that by creating unnecessary controversies, Kejriwal is harming the public interest.

“Kejriwal and senior leaders of his party are running a campaign against the L-G, while he himself knows that there is no point in these controversies. They (AAP) also know that the right to nominate ten members of the MCD is now with the Administrator of Delhi that is the L-G,” he stated.

“By exercising his right, the L-G has not violated the Constitution, but the AA P has done hooliganism in the MCD House and harmed the Constitution and democracy,” he stated.

