Man shot on face during celebratory firing at birthday party, one held

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 37-year-old man was critically injured after he was hit by a bullet on his face during a birthday party in the capital, an official said on Saturday. The accused Ranpal alias shooter, 34, was arrested by the police. Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said a PCR call was received from Jonapur village, Fatehpur Beri around 8.30 pm on Friday about a firing incident in which a person had been injured.

The police staff reached the spot and after preliminary enquiry it was found that there was a party to celebrate the birthday of a 2-year-old in which the entire neighbourhood had gathered at a house. “A few people were drinking and eating on the terrace.

The accused Ranpal fired in celebration in which one person named Pramod got injured on his right cheek. The bullet scraped through his cheek,” the DCP said, adding the injured was immediately rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre.

The police also reached AIIMS and took the statement of the injured Pramod who stated that he went to a birthday party at his friend’s house in the same village. A person named Ranpal aka shooter was firing and one bullet hit on his face. Accordingly, based on the statement of the injured, the police registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and began probing the matter.

During the investigation, firstly the crime spot was inspected by the Crime team of the police and CCTV footage of the area was examined. The police questioned several guests who were part of the birthday party. “After technical surveillance, the location of the accused Ranpal was zeroed down and he was apprehended,” the official said, adding the weapon used in the commission of crime was also seized.

