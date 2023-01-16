Home Cities Delhi

2.5 times more bed capacity: AIIMS proposes new emergency block in revamp

The proposal to expand the emergency services is expected to bring relief to such patients.

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The redevelopment of AIIMS will provide the apex institute with a new emergency block with 300 beds. According to officials with knowledge of the development, the facility is proposed in the redevelopment masterplan. The proposed facility is 250 per cent bigger than the existing emergency block, with 120 beds, to accommodate more critical patients.

“Officials also said that many patients who come to AIIMS in serious conditions or who are referred from other hospitals find difficulty due to bed shortage. “The long waiting time will be drastically reduced,” a senior official said.

Dozens of patients lying outside the emergency ward for hours on stretchers has become a common sight. The proposal to expand the emergency services is expected to bring relief to such patients. With an estimated cost of over Rs 9,000 crore, the redevelopment project is expected to start this year after receiving environment clearance.

Facilities like 50 new operation theatres, over 3,000 patient care beds, research labs, clinical trial facilities, animal facilities, 4,000 hostel units, and 14,000 parking spaces, including a helipad for air ambulance are proposed in the project.

Besides, five different land parcels of Masjid Moth, Ansari Nagar West, Ansari Nagar East, Trauma centre have also been amalgamated under a new category of Medical Education and Research University by the Delhi Development Authority. 

