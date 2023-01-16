Air quality panel rolls back GRAP 3rd stage actions in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ten days after its implementation, the restrictions under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been rolled back by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday.

The decision was taken citing improvement in city’s air quality from severe to poor zone. The CAQM also said that deterioration of the air quality in the severe category is not expected in the coming days.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the day was clocked at 213, according to the Central pollution Control Board data.

However, the actions under Stages l and ll under the GRAP will remain invoked and be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all agencies, the CAQM specified.

