Home Cities Delhi

Air quality panel rolls back GRAP 3rd stage actions in Delhi

The CAQM also said that deterioration of the air quality in the severe category is not expected in the coming days. 

Published: 16th January 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2023 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

air quality

Imsge used for representational purpose | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ten days after its implementation, the restrictions under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been rolled back by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday.

The decision was taken citing improvement in city’s air quality from severe to poor zone. The CAQM also said that deterioration of the air quality in the severe category is not expected in the coming days. 
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the day was clocked at 213, according to the Central pollution Control Board data. 

However, the actions under Stages l and ll under the GRAP will remain invoked and be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all agencies, the CAQM specified.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air quality
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Living with disability: High fluoride in water takes its toll on villages in Rajasthan
Profesor Ronald E Asher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Me grand dad ‘ad an elephant: Celebrating a British Professor who fell in love with Malayalam
SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.
The return of the Khans
Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo)
Experts again ask Big B not to do ‘unhealthy’ biscuit ad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp