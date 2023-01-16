Home Cities Delhi

BJP MLAs enter Delhi assembly with oxygen cylinders; House adjourned briefly

The Delhi assembly was adjourned for 10 minutes following a war of words between AAP and BJP members over alleged interference of L-G in the working of the city government.

Published: 16th January 2023 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2023 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi assembly began on Monday with BJP MLAs carrying oxygen cylinders inside the House. (Photo | ANI)

Delhi assembly began on Monday with BJP MLAs carrying oxygen cylinders inside the House. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The three-day session of the Delhi assembly began on Monday with BJP MLAs carrying oxygen cylinders inside the House to protest against alleged inaction of the AAP government to prevent air pollution.

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel asked the BJP members to take the cylinders away and questioned how they brought them into the House despite security.

Taking cognisance of the "lapse" he summoned security personnel to his chamber over the issue.

The Delhi assembly was, however, adjourned for 10 minutes following a war of words between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and BJP members over alleged interference of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena in the working of the city government.

AAP legislator Saurabh Bhardwaj had initiated a discussion on calling attention motion on ''Illegal and unwanted obstructions and interferences in the education of children and training of teachers".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi assembly aap BJP Ram Niwas Goel
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Living with disability: High fluoride in water takes its toll on villages in Rajasthan
Profesor Ronald E Asher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Me grand dad ‘ad an elephant: Celebrating a British Professor who fell in love with Malayalam
SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.
The return of the Khans
Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo)
Experts again ask Big B not to do ‘unhealthy’ biscuit ad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp