CBI seized PC to implant files, falsely implicate me: Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the CBI raid at his office in the liquor policy case, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Sunday dubbed the whole exercise an act of malice. Detailing how the CBI raided his office on a second Saturday (an official holiday) he said the agency gave his secretary a hand-written notice to seize a computer from the conference room.

“The probe agency, trying to maliciously frame me, seized the computer without pro-viding hash value. I have clear apprehension that the agency has seized the computer to destroy confidential documents, implant files in the CPU to falsely implicate me as my name is not in the chargesheet filed by the CBI.

In the absence of recording hash value during the seizure, CBI can change the record in the seized CPU to maliciously frame me. Despite having no material against me, CBI is continuing with its fishing and roving inquiry even after the chargesheet has been filed. Seizure of the electronic evidence has lost its authenticity in the eyes of the law.”

Explaining the ‘hash-value’, the official statement reads, “Hash value is essentially an electronic fingerprint. The data within a file is represented through the cryptographic algorithm as a value known as hash value. It is a string of data variables. Hash value is the key to determining and validating the integrity of data.”

On the second Saturday, some CBI official telephonically informed his PS to come to the office and open the same, the Dputy CM said. When his PS reached the office at around 3 pm, he saw that a team of CBI officials was already present at the office. The CBI officials asked him to open the office and to take them to the conference room. As they reached the conference room, they saw a computer installed therein, asked the PS to switch it on and handed over a notice under Section 91 CrPc to the Secretary.

As per the notice, the secretary was requested to produce the CPU of the system installed in my conference room. Thereafter, the CPU from the conference room of my office was seized without following the due procedure laid down. From the perusal of the said notice, it was perceived that the notice was hand-written to the secretary, and immediately the property (CPU) was seized which shows the mala-fide of the Officer, he said.

