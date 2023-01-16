Delhi cops avert major terror strike on Hindu leaders

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Sunday said they have averted a major terror strike on the right-wing Hindu leaders by arresting two suspected terrorists who had even recently murdered and dismembered a man in the capital.

The accused identified as Jagjit Singh alias Jagga and Naushad were nabbed by the Special Cell on January 12 and booked under the stringent sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwah said the accused were tasked to plan and carry out attacks on right-wing Hindu leaders in neighbouring states.

“A few days back, specific inputs were being received that cross-border terror handlers are planning attacks on prominent public persons in Delhi, NCR, and neighboring states,” the Additional CP said in a press meet. The police learnt from its sources that one Uttarakhand-based gangster namely Jagjit Singh alias Jassa has set up a base in the area of north Delhi for this purpose. “This information was further developed and it was disclosed that he is staying with one Naushad of Jahangirpuri area and that he has also acquired high-grade weapons,” the official said.

Both the suspected terrorists were then nabbed by the police and during the interrogation, it was revealed that they were in contact with some foreign entities involved to propagate terror activities in India and to destabilise communal harmony.

After preliminary interrogation, both the accused led a Special Cell team to their rented accommodation at Shradha Nand Colony in the Bhalswa Dairy area from where they recovered two hand grenades. Apart from the hand grenades, a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory, which examined the said house, found traces of human blood.

What came as a shocking disclosure, the cops found a video in a mobile of one of the accused in which they had recorded the murder of a man. “Just to prove their credibility and capability, both accused committed the murder of an innocent man and disposed off his body at different places in the city after dismembering it,” the senior official said.

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Sunday said they have averted a major terror strike on the right-wing Hindu leaders by arresting two suspected terrorists who had even recently murdered and dismembered a man in the capital. The accused identified as Jagjit Singh alias Jagga and Naushad were nabbed by the Special Cell on January 12 and booked under the stringent sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwah said the accused were tasked to plan and carry out attacks on right-wing Hindu leaders in neighbouring states. “A few days back, specific inputs were being received that cross-border terror handlers are planning attacks on prominent public persons in Delhi, NCR, and neighboring states,” the Additional CP said in a press meet. The police learnt from its sources that one Uttarakhand-based gangster namely Jagjit Singh alias Jassa has set up a base in the area of north Delhi for this purpose. “This information was further developed and it was disclosed that he is staying with one Naushad of Jahangirpuri area and that he has also acquired high-grade weapons,” the official said. Both the suspected terrorists were then nabbed by the police and during the interrogation, it was revealed that they were in contact with some foreign entities involved to propagate terror activities in India and to destabilise communal harmony. After preliminary interrogation, both the accused led a Special Cell team to their rented accommodation at Shradha Nand Colony in the Bhalswa Dairy area from where they recovered two hand grenades. Apart from the hand grenades, a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory, which examined the said house, found traces of human blood. What came as a shocking disclosure, the cops found a video in a mobile of one of the accused in which they had recorded the murder of a man. “Just to prove their credibility and capability, both accused committed the murder of an innocent man and disposed off his body at different places in the city after dismembering it,” the senior official said.