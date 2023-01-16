Delhi Deputy CM accuses govt officers of stopping funds for mohalla clinics

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Sunday demanded an FIR be lodged against several officers of Delhi government and alleged that they worked to stop funds for mohalla clinics in the capital. The Deputy CM, in a letter to the L-G,

recommended suspension of the officers claiming a conspiracy to disturb the people of the capital.

The Deputy CM said that the huge conspiracy was hatched by the officials of the Health and Finance Departments by deliberately stopping the salaries of doctors, rent, electricity bills, lab tests payments of mohalla clinics before MCD elections to anger the people of the capital.

Sisodia pointed out that the officers alleged that L-G gave strict instructions to not make payments before the elections or else they would be suspended. He said that the LG must immediately identify and suspend officers responsible for the crisis and register an FIR. Otherwise, it will be proved that L-G has wronged the people of Delhi by misusing the powers of the services department for electoral gains.

“Some officers posted in the Delhi Government deliberately moved the files around in such a way that just two months before the MCD elections – October and November, the doctors of the mohalla clinic were not paid their salaries. All the tests in mohalla clinics were stopped so that the necessary tests for the treatment of the disease cannot be done,” he claimed.

“Not only this, the electricity bills of mohalla clinics were also stopped and the rents of mohalla clinics which are running in rented buildings were also not deposited. All this was done so that the public gets upset and angry with our government, and the doctors get upset due to non-payment of salary. So that this mess angers the public,” he underlined.

“When I talked to the officials about this, officially they kept on giving some technical reasons but in a subdued tone they also kept on saying that on behalf of the L-G there were strict instructions to not make payments before the elections or else they would be suspended,” the Deputy CM said.

NEW DELHI: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Sunday demanded an FIR be lodged against several officers of Delhi government and alleged that they worked to stop funds for mohalla clinics in the capital. The Deputy CM, in a letter to the L-G, recommended suspension of the officers claiming a conspiracy to disturb the people of the capital. The Deputy CM said that the huge conspiracy was hatched by the officials of the Health and Finance Departments by deliberately stopping the salaries of doctors, rent, electricity bills, lab tests payments of mohalla clinics before MCD elections to anger the people of the capital. Sisodia pointed out that the officers alleged that L-G gave strict instructions to not make payments before the elections or else they would be suspended. He said that the LG must immediately identify and suspend officers responsible for the crisis and register an FIR. Otherwise, it will be proved that L-G has wronged the people of Delhi by misusing the powers of the services department for electoral gains. “Some officers posted in the Delhi Government deliberately moved the files around in such a way that just two months before the MCD elections – October and November, the doctors of the mohalla clinic were not paid their salaries. All the tests in mohalla clinics were stopped so that the necessary tests for the treatment of the disease cannot be done,” he claimed. “Not only this, the electricity bills of mohalla clinics were also stopped and the rents of mohalla clinics which are running in rented buildings were also not deposited. All this was done so that the public gets upset and angry with our government, and the doctors get upset due to non-payment of salary. So that this mess angers the public,” he underlined. “When I talked to the officials about this, officially they kept on giving some technical reasons but in a subdued tone they also kept on saying that on behalf of the L-G there were strict instructions to not make payments before the elections or else they would be suspended,” the Deputy CM said.