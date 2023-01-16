Home Cities Delhi

EC plan on remote voting machine for migrant voters sketchy, say Opposition

The meeting, chaired by the Congress, was attended by JD (U), Shiv Sena, National Conference, CPM, JMM, RJD, and PDP, among others.

Published: 16th January 2023 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2023 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Preetha Nair
NEW DELHI:  At least 16 opposition parties came together on Sunday and objected to the Election Commission (EC)’s proposal of the remote electronic voting machine for migrant voters, saying it is sketchy. The Opposition meeting discussed a joint strategy to be adopted at the January 16 meeting called by the EC to demonstrate RVM to the representatives of political parties.

Congress leader Digvijay Singh said though SP and NCP were not present in the meeting due to unavoidable reasons, they had shared their views.

“All political parties unanimously opposed the RVM proposal because it is sketchy and the proposal itself is not concrete. The definition of the term migrant labourer and the number of such labourers are not very clear,” said Singh. Those who participated include RJD MP Manoj Jha, JMM’s Vijay Hansda, CPI general secretary D Raja and CPM’s Nilotpal Basu. Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal also attended the meeting.

The EC has sought written views of political parties by January 31 on the issue. Singh said the parties would meet again on January 25 and written replies would be submitted either jointly or separately by January 31.Raja said parties that were present at Sunday’s meeting would attend the EC meeting on Monday. 

