Had set up base in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri to nab suspected terrorists: Police

NEW DELHI: Of the two suspected terrorists that have been nabbed by the Special Cell of Delhi Police, one was hiding in the national capital’s riot-hit Jahangirpuri area for past some time and had set up his base of operation without anyone knowing about it.

The duo identified as Jagjit Singh alias Jagga and Naushad Ali (56) were arrested by the Special Cell on January 12 and booked under the stringent sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The 56-year-old accused Naushad had taken refuge in the area after the riots in July 2022. Pertinent to mention here that the said area bore witness to violent communal clashes in April 2022. However, the police denied Naushad’s involvement in the Jahangirpuri clashes.

After the clashes, the neighbourhood was heavily guarded by police personnel for several weeks and minutely scanned for every type of anti-social element, yet, Naushad managed to keep himself away from the eyes of security agencies.

Responding to this, a senior official said the very fact that they were not able to commit any terror act and were caught beforehand itself shows that the Delhi Police officials acted very promptly. Naushad Ali was first arrested for a murder way back in 1991 and when he came out on parole for two months back in 1996, he yet again committed another murder.

After completing 25 years in prison, the accused Naushad was released from jail in 2018. During his long incarceration, he came in touch with several terrorists lodged in Tihar Jail, and through these terrorists, he came in touch with cross-border terror handlers.

The second accused Jagjit Singh was arrested by Uttarakhand Police in 2018 for two separate cases, one of murder and another of an attempt to murder. While Jagga was lodged in Haldwani Jail in a murder case, he developed a close association with members of the Bambiha gang who were also lodged there. Through the members of the Bambiha gang, Jagga came in touch with Canada-based designated terrorist, Arshdeep alias Dala.

