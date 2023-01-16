Home Cities Delhi

Delhi L-G overlooking top court ruling, has no right to continue in office: AAP

The party questioned the L-G’s right to hold a constitutional office in view of his disregard for the court’s orders on the division of powers in Delhi.

Published: 16th January 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2023 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

 Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena

 Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Amid a confrontation between the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor over various issues, the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday said that the latter is stopping work without having power. The ruling party said that the L-G has the right to have opinions on land, police and public order while the elected government has jurisdiction over education, health, electricity, water, road and others.

The party questioned the L-G’s right to hold a constitutional office in view of his disregard for the court’s orders on the division of powers in Delhi. AAP Chief Spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “L-G isn’t accepting the verdict of the Constitution Bench; how can a man who does not believe in the constitution be allowed to hold a constitutional office? When the CM apprised the L-G of how he was violating orders of the Constitution Bench, the L-G termed the Supreme Court’s orders to be an opinion. L-G’s ignorance of the law is no excuse; the decision of the Supreme Court is an order, not an opinion. 

On 4th July 2018, Supreme Court’s Constitution Bench had ruled that the L-G has jurisdiction only over the reserved subjects of public order, police and land. The L-G has not been entrusted with any independent decision making powers.”

The AAP spokesperson said, “On Friday, Delhi’s elected leader, CM Arvind Kejriwal met with L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena. The CM appraised the L-G of how he is acting as a deterrent in the development of Delhi by directly influencing officers, bypassing the elected government.”

AAP has no respect for constitutional posts: BJP
Delhi BJP on Sunday said that calling the L-G a BJP worker by AAP’s Saurabh Bhardwaj cleared that he and his party have no respect for constitutional posts. The party said that now it is certain that the AAP was an anarchist party yesterday, is an anarchist party today and will remain an anarchist party in future. BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor asked that how will the leaders of the AAP feel if someone says that the Speaker of Delhi Assembly runs the assembly like a worker of the ruling party? 

