Severe cold grips north India, temp drops to -4.7* Celsius in Rajasthan's Sikar

As per the India Meteorological Department, Delhi’s Safdarjung observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 4.7* C while visibility at Palam was 200m at 6.10 am. 

Published: 16th January 2023 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2023 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

Cold wave

Image used for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Cold wave conditions once again gripped northwest India on Sunday, with many parts of Rajasthan recording a minimum temperature in the range of 1-3* C. While Fatehpur in Sikar district of Rajasthan recorded a minimum temperature of -4.7* C, the lowest minimum temperature over the plains of northwest India, Faridkot in Punjab saw the mercury dropping to -1oC.

As per the India Meteorological Department, Delhi’s Safdarjung observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 4.7* C while visibility at Palam was 200m at 6.10 am. Dense to very dense fog was also observed over parts of Punjab, northwest Rajasthan, Jammu, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Tripura. 

In Rajasthan, Sikar, Churu and Jhunjhunu are witnessing sub-zero temperatures. Churu, located near the Thar desert, recorded the season’s lowest minimum temperature of -2.5* C, according to the IMD. Mount Abu was seen covered with snow, with temperatures dropping to -4* C.

“Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely over parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi till January 17 and in isolated pockets on January 18,” the weather bureau said. Dense fog is likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh during January 15-17.

TAGS
SIkar cold wave Safdarjung
