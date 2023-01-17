Home Cities Delhi

Delhi govt delaying three CAG reports to be given to L-G

On November 29, the L-G Secretariat reminded the government to lay the reports before the Assembly in the ongoing session, officials said.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government has not yet submitted three reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to L-G V K Saxena for his approval to table them in the Assembly, sources said on Monday.

The officials said that the three audit reports for the financial year 2020-21 have been pending approval from Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s office despite the L-G’s direction to lay them before the assembly.

Officials said that the CAG submitted the reports— State Finance Audit Report, Performance Audit on Prevention and Mitigation of Vehicular Air Pollution in Delhi and Revenue, Economic, Social and General Sectors and PSUs —on  June 23, September 27 and November 10 last year, respectively. 

On November 29, the L-G Secretariat reminded the government to lay the reports before the Assembly in the ongoing session, officials said. “The Raj Niwas on 29.11.2022 wrote to the Finance Department, GNCTD, seeking ‘appropriate action as per law for expeditiously laying the CAG reports before the Legislative Assembly of Delhi in the next session,” a senior official said. 

“However, the AAP government, in blatant violation of the Constitutional norms, has been sitting over the crucial reports ever since. Previously, the government kept 10 reports of the CAG pending and not tabled the same before Delhi Assembly for 4 years in a row,” they added. In Delhi, the reports submitted by the CAG are laid before the assembly after approval from the Finance Minister.

