Make Pathaan blind, deaf-friendly: Delhi HC

Directing the company to submit the relevant details by February 20, Justice Prathiba M Singh on Monday asked the CBFC to take a decision by March 10.

Published: 17th January 2023

A still from the teaser of 'Pathaan' (Youtube Screengrab)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In order to help people with hearing and visual disabilities experience the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan on OTT platforms, the Delhi High Court has asked the production company Yashraj Films to get the film re-certified with subtitles, close captioning and audio description in Hindi from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Directing the company to submit the relevant details by February 20, Justice Prathiba M Singh on Monday asked the CBFC to take a decision by March 10. The court, however, declined to pass any directions for Pathaan’s screening in theatres as the film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is set to be released on January 25. The court also said the producers can make the changes by April when the film gets streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

The court was hearing a plea filed by a group of lawyers, a law student and hearing and visually challenged people. The petitioners said Pathaan does not make available audio description or close captioning which would be integral for people with hearing and visual disabilities to enjoy the film. The court was told that even its subtitles are in English and not the language of the film Hindi. The court also noted that the matter is important about accessibility of entertainment for the visually and hearing challenged people and authorities should ensure that content is available to them in accessible formats.

