MCD House to elect Delhi Mayor on January 24

L-G okays date of next session; first session had turned into chaos, ending inconclusive

Police intervene as AAP and BJP members exchange heated arguments during the election of Mayor and Dy Mayor at the Civic Centre, in New Delhi, on Jan 6, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Adjourned after the ruckus, the first meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)’s House will be reconvened on January 24. The Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Monday approved the date of meeting wherein the first Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the unified MCD will be elected by the councillors after their oath taking ceremony. 

This comes days after the maiden meeting of the newly-elected MCD House was adjourned without electing the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor following a ruckus by councillors. The L-G “has approved the convening of the next meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on January 24, for administering of oath to councillors, the election of Mayor, deputy mayor and six members to the standing committee,” an official communication from the L-G secretariat stated.

The MCD had proposed January 30 as the date of the new meeting citing the engagement of Police personnel in Republic Day celebrations. However, the Delhi government had proposed L-G Vinai Saxena to hold the mayoral elections on January 18, 20, 21 or 24. “...the MCD has been working without a mayor for the last 8 months, so, it is not good to delay further,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said.

The first meeting of the newly elected MCD House on January 6 was adjourned without electing the mayor and the deputy mayor amid protests by AAP councillors over the administering of oath first to the 10 aldermen — the unelected members of the house. The BJP and AAP accused each other of assaulting their councillors in a scuffle that broke out in the MCD House recently, with the AAP alleging that the BJP made the alderman take oath first to get them voting rights for the election to Mayor and Deputy Mayor. 
Meanwhile, the BJP had claimed the AAP councillors had come prepared to disrupt the oath of the aldermen and they assaulted BJP councillors, including women.

