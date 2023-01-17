Home Cities Delhi

SC disposes of  plea against appointment of ex-Delhi CP

It was also stated in the plea that Asthana did not have a minimum residual tenure of six months and that no UPSC panel was formed for the appointment of Delhi Police Commissioner.

Published: 17th January 2023 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court.

A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Noting that IPS officer Rakesh Asthana’s tenure as Delhi Police Commissioner has come to an end, the Supreme Court on Monday disposed of pleas that had challenged his appointment. The plea filed by the Centre for Public Interest Litigation challenging his appointment was disposed of by the bench of CJI DY Chandrachud, Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala. 

Asthana, a 1984-batch Gujarat cadre IPS Officer, was appointed as Delhi Police Commissioner on July 27, 2021, just four days before he was scheduled to retire from service. His appointment was challenged by CPIL on the ground that the appointment order is in clear and blatant breach of the directions passed by Apex Court in the judgement in Prakash Singh and Others v. Union of India. 

It was also stated in the plea that Asthana did not have a minimum residual tenure of six months and that no UPSC panel was formed for the appointment of the Delhi Police Commissioner. While dismissing the 
plea of the Centre for Public Interest Litigation, the Delhi High Court had said the Supreme Court’s decision in the Prakash Singh case, which mandated a minimum tenure for certain police officials and the constitution of a UPSC panel before selection, was not applicable to the appointment of the Police Commissioner for Delhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SC ex-Delhi CP Supreme Court
India Matters
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo | PTI)
Government delaying judges' appointment till people favourable to it are in place: Congress
(Express Illustrations)
Delhi: Man flees 5-star hotel without paying Rs 23 lakh bill
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Jalandhar district. (Photo | PTI)
Alleged security breach in Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi? Congress, Punjab Police deny it
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Two Lashkar militants killed in Budgam encounter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp