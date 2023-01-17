Teachers foreign training row: L-G can’t consider himself superior, says Delhi CM 

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Alleging interference in the functioning of the government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia along with ministers and other AAP MLAs marched from the Assembly to the L-G’s office on Monday.

The party demanded Finland-based training for government school teachers, claiming that the L-G rejected the proposal. He led a foot-march from the Vidhan Sabha to the Raj Niwas. They demanded to meet the L-G but the Delhi Police reportedly stopped them.

Kejriwal tweeted, “The people of Delhi will not tolerate dictatorship, L-G will have to obey the Constitution and orders of the Supreme Court. Delhi does not need dictatorship, but democracy.” He added, “It is sad that the L-G refused to meet the CM, Dy CM, along with other ministers. It is not right for the L-G to consider himself superior.”

The Chief Minister further added, “If the elected government is sending teachers to Finland with taxpayer money, why does L-G have a problem with it? If he is unable to send teachers for training, it calls into question the purpose of such elections and democratic processes.”

Talking further about education, Kejriwal added, “I consider every child as my own child. Every child deserves the best education possible. Many people, who have the means, send their children to study abroad. We want children from low-income and middle-class families to receive the same high-quality education.”

He said the government is sending government school teachers to Finland for training as Finland is widely regarded as the country with the best education system in the world. He said, “In the past, we have provided training to many teahers in foreign countries. However, recently we were planning to send around 30 teachers to Finland for training, but were told by the L-G not to do so. This decision is not fair, it is the people who pay taxes, and it is them whose children are to benefit from this.”

