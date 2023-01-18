Home Cities Delhi

AAP MLAs alleges bribe by private contractor, show wads of cash during Delhi Assembly

The ruling party MLA from the Rithala constituency also feared that there was a threat to his life from "powerful" people trying to silence him.

Published: 18th January 2023 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

AAP Logo, Aam Aadmi Party

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid a stormy session of the Delhi Assembly, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mahendra Goyal on Wednesday showed wads of cash inside the floor of the House claiming that a private contractor at a city government hospital tried to bribe him. The ruling party MLA from the Rithala constituency also feared that there was a threat to his life from "powerful" people trying to silence him.

Goyal, while creating a flutter during the House proceeding, alleged irregularity in the recruitment of temporary staff at the Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini. He complained that his voice is being suppressed by some heavyweights so he could not raise the issue. He said that though he is facing heat from the elements trying to silence him, he will not succumb to their pressure at all.

Bringing the matter to the notice of the Delhi Assembly, the AAP MLA demanded an enquiry in this regard and action against those involved in wrongdoings. He also demanded security for himself. "I need protection. My life is in danger," the MLA told the Assembly.

Following the complaint, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel assured to look into the matter. He said the matter was serious and referred it to the petition committee of the House.

It may be noted that both the ruling and the opposition party have locked horns during the winter session of the Delhi Assembly which is going to end on Wednesday. The ruling AAP has trained its gun on LG alleging that he is working at the behest of BJP. The opposition party, however, has been trying to corner AAP over governance-related issues like air pollution, Yamuna cleaning, water crisis, etc. 

