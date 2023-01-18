Conmen runs away with Rs 50 lakh from cement trader in Delhi

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Impersonating as senior sales manager of UltraTech cement limited, the cyber-crooks cheated more than Rs 50 lakh from a cement trader in South Delhi, said a Delhi police official. The accused laid off the trap by sending an enticing offer to the victim through an SMS: “On the purchase of 2000 or more bags of UltraTech cement, you would get a preferential rate of Rs 300 per bag”.

“When the complainant dialled the same mobile number, the receiver introduced himself as Shankar Purohit, senior sales manager, UltraTech Cement Limited, having its head office in Mumbai and acknowledged the aforementioned offer...” said a senior Delhi police official.

Thereafter, Shankar Purohit called the complainant numerous times on Whatsapp from his cellphone and persuaded him to purchase large quantities of Ultra-tech Cement under the promotional scheme. As per the complainant, the accused also shared bank account details of the SBI branch of Andheri East, Mumbai with the complainant and also stated to apply for GST, if he wants the supply.

Additionally, the accused offered him exclusive distribution rights for Ultra-Tech Cement in all of Jammu & Kashmir. For further believability, the accused also sent two proforma invoices with the seal and signatures of UltraTech Cement.

The victim gave the accused a total of Rs 57.50 lakh in three instalments, but he became suspicious of the transaction when the accused turned off his phone and did not return his calls. “The complainant contacted UltraTech Cement Ltd. Head office and learnt that no such person worked in their company and a fraud has been committed with him,” said Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special CP (crime).

When the Delhi Police received the complaint, the police immediately acted on it and after consistent raids in the Nawada and Nalanda areas of Bihar, the police arrested the two accused persons.

