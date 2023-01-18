Delhi CM has lost his political confidence, accuses BJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP on Tuesday said that the way CM Kejriwal is debating with the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) and trying to misinterpret Supreme Court’s observation as orders shows that Kejriwal has lost his political confidence post-exposure of corruption and nepotism in his government. The party said that the Delhi CM has lost his mental peace after several inquiries ordered by the present L-G be in liquor scam, class room construction, jal board scam and above all advertisement recovery case against the city government.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is an extremely egoistic leader and whatever he & his party has been doing post-Gujarat election crushing defeat indicates that he has lost his political balance and mental peace.

Sachdeva said that CM Kejriwal is an egoistic leader who feels that winning an election has given a right to misinterpret and override constitutional provisions as per his whims and it is his whimsical nature that makes him speak against the L-G. Since 1952 several elected governments of all parties have come but all accepted that Delhi is a union territory and hence the L-G is the administrator who has ultimate prevailing power both on reserved and transfer subjects of governance.

He said that it’s shocking that the egoistic day-dreaming of CM Kejriwal has reached a stage of claiming that his party will form a government at the centre. It is really shocking that a party which has not have a single MP in Lok Sabha its president, Kejriwal is dreaming of forming a government at the centre soon.

Meanwhile, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad HC on Tuesday refused to quash criminal proceedings against Kejriwal for making derogatory remarks in public against the BJP and Congress in Amethi district during the 2014 general elections.

Dismissing the petition filed against the orders of the lower courts concerned, a bench of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan said, “In this matter, it cannot be said that there are no allegations against the applicant — Kejriwal.”

