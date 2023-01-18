Government doesn’t want nominee in collegium, clarifies Union Law Minister

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju chose the early hours of January 17 to seek to clarify the government’s stand on the collegium, saying the Centre does not want its nominee in the collegium to select judges for higher judicial posts.

This came amid the confusion created by reports stating that the Centre had written to the CJI asking for government representatives in the collegiums. “How can a govt’s nominee be part of the collegium? Some people make comments without knowing the facts! The Constitution Bench of hon’ble SC itself had asked to restructure the MoP (memorandum of procedure). Search-cum-Evaluation committee is envisaged for preparation of panel of eligible candidates,” Rijiju tweeted.

With the minister writing to CJI DY Chandrachud seeking inclusion of representatives of Union government in the search-cum-evaluation committee for the appointment of judges in SC and HCs, Rijiju on Monday had tweeted the letter was a “precise follow-up” of SC’s direction, which was passed by Constitution bench while striking down NJAC.

