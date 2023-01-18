IIT-Delhi student run down by speeding car outside campus gate, another injured 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two students of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, were allegedly hit by a speeding car in the national capital resulting in fatal injuries to one while the other one is recuperating at a hospital.

The student, identified as Ashraf Nawaz Khan (30) lost his life in the accident. He was pursuing a PhD in Composite materials for the past 5 years.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said the accident took place just near Gate number 1, just outside the IIT campus situated at Hauz Khas area of southwest Delhi.

"Two students Ashraf Nawaz Khan and 29-year-old Ankur Shukla had gone to a restaurant in SDA market opposite IIT Delhi and were crossing the road after dinner. A car which was coming from the Nehru place side hit both of them," the DCP said.

The police received information through a PCR call after which they rushed to the spot and found some broken parts of a car, a pair of blue sports shoes, and one single brown coloured shoe lying strewn on the road.

The police personnel also found a damaged white Hyundai Verna on the pavement nearly 400 meters away from the accident site. The car's front bumper and windshield were completely broken.

No eyewitnesses were found present at the spot after the cops had reached the AIIMS trauma centre where Ashraf Nawaz Khan, a resident of Balia, Uttar Pradesh was declared brought dead by the doctors. The second student Ankur fractured his leg in the accident and was later shifted to Max Hospital, Saket where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and began a probe.

A Crime team of the Delhi Police was called to examine the crash site. The senior official informed that they have identified the driver of the offending vehicle and teams had been deployed to nab him.

Meanwhile, IIT-Delhi, in a statement, extended condolences to the family of the deceased student. "We are also praying for the quick recovery of Mr Ankur Shukla. The institute is providing all necessary support to the families of both students," the statement read.

