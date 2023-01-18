In a first, rotational department head at Safdarjung, other Centre-run hospitals

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a first, the three centre-run medical institutes and hospitals in Delhi–Safdarjung, Ram Manoha Lohia and Lady Hardinge Medical College–will adopt a new policy to appoint the heads of departments (HoD), according to which, the senior position will remain rotational after every three years.

Under the new policy, the HoDs will have a term of maximum of three years or till the individual attains 62 years of age, whichever is earlier.

Anyone, having at least 10 years of relevant experience, will be eligible to apply for the post of the HoD now, according to the latest policy. Earlier, only the senior most faculty member of a department was promoted to this post. The new rules for the three medical institutes have been framed by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and notified last week.

The new guidelines state that a seven-member standing selection committee will be created to shrtlist the names of HoDs for the three hospitals. The committee, comprise of 3 deans and Additional MS (one from each of the hospitals) and one representative of Directorate General of Health Services, would finalize the names and recommend to the hospitals’ MS or MD to take the call. However, the union ministry has capped the number of terms a person can remain an HoD to two.

Besides, the Standing Selection Committee can also recommend continuation of any incumbent HoD subject to being consistent with the guidelines. Also, the Standing Selection Committee can also recommend removal of any HoD even before the completion of tenure of three years. In case Non-Teaching/General Duty Medical Officers are appointed as HoD, academic activities shall be carried out by senior most Teaching faculty,” the guidelines stated.

The new rules

Notice on selection of HoD would be issued by the MS or Director for a Department

In the said notice, applications will be invited from the prospective candidates

After receipt of applications, the Standing Selection Committee will shortlist the candidates

The selection committee would recommend a panel of shortlisted candidates

The MS/Director would take the final decision on the recommendations by the selection committee

NEW DELHI: In a first, the three centre-run medical institutes and hospitals in Delhi–Safdarjung, Ram Manoha Lohia and Lady Hardinge Medical College–will adopt a new policy to appoint the heads of departments (HoD), according to which, the senior position will remain rotational after every three years. Under the new policy, the HoDs will have a term of maximum of three years or till the individual attains 62 years of age, whichever is earlier. Anyone, having at least 10 years of relevant experience, will be eligible to apply for the post of the HoD now, according to the latest policy. Earlier, only the senior most faculty member of a department was promoted to this post. The new rules for the three medical institutes have been framed by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and notified last week. The new guidelines state that a seven-member standing selection committee will be created to shrtlist the names of HoDs for the three hospitals. The committee, comprise of 3 deans and Additional MS (one from each of the hospitals) and one representative of Directorate General of Health Services, would finalize the names and recommend to the hospitals’ MS or MD to take the call. However, the union ministry has capped the number of terms a person can remain an HoD to two. Besides, the Standing Selection Committee can also recommend continuation of any incumbent HoD subject to being consistent with the guidelines. Also, the Standing Selection Committee can also recommend removal of any HoD even before the completion of tenure of three years. In case Non-Teaching/General Duty Medical Officers are appointed as HoD, academic activities shall be carried out by senior most Teaching faculty,” the guidelines stated. The new rules Notice on selection of HoD would be issued by the MS or Director for a Department In the said notice, applications will be invited from the prospective candidates After receipt of applications, the Standing Selection Committee will shortlist the candidates The selection committee would recommend a panel of shortlisted candidates The MS/Director would take the final decision on the recommendations by the selection committee