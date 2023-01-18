Man shot at, robbed of Rs 5 lakh in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a dreaded incident, more than Rs 5 lakh were looted from a 42-year-old person after he was shot at by bike-borne assailants in the North region of Delhi, said police sources on Tuesday. The police have identified the victim as Hunny Kumar Kalra, who was employed at a plastic Granules trader shop at Kirti Nagar.

He was robbed on Saturday, when he was getting payment on his bike from Bahadurgarh road, Sadar Bazar to the Shalimar Bagh area. “On January 14, a police control room (PCR) call was received at around 6 pm about the loot and the person was lying injured,” said a senior police official. The police immediately rushed to the incident location and found that a person was injured after he was shot near a ration shop in Shakti Nagar, Roop nagar area, said the police official.

He further added, the victim sustained a bullet injury on his right leg. Looking at the sensitivity of the matter, the police have lodged a case under the appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code and initiated the investigation.

