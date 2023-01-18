Panic grips Sadar Bazar traders in Delhi as more shops receive sealing notice

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The traders in Sadar Bazar are panic-struck. After the recent sealing of 25 shops in Sadar Bazar happened last week, five more shops have received the notice to vacate their premises, while many others claimed they received alleged “threat of shut down” from MCD officials.

The recent stride of sealing has recalled the terror of 2004 when thousands of shops were sealed by the civic corporation across Delhi. However, the circumstances have changed since then and traders have called the current drive “irrational” and “illegal”.

Many shops sealed during the latest drive claimed that they have active trade licences and their registry was done prior to 1947. Traders also said that there is no logic in issuing a sealing notice 10 months ago and actually carrying out the drive without a reminder notice.

“The order for sealing action was issued on April 11 last year. But the action took place after 10 months. What were the officers doing till now? Why were the shops suddenly sealed after 10 months?

The role of officers is under suspicion, it should be investigated,” said Btijesh Goyal, chairman, Chamber ofTrade and Industries. The traders body has written a letter to de-seal the commercial properties.

Meanwhile, an MCD official said the sealing was done to comply with the pending directions of the Supreme Court constituted monitoring committee. The top court had set-up the monitoring committee in 2006 to identify unauthorised structures and check misuse of residential properties in Delhi.

Goyal also said that his association will give a representation before the committee to de-seal the properties. Praveen Khandelwal, General Secretary, Confederations of All India Traders (CAIT), said the current sealing is harassment to the traders.

“According to Delhi Master Plan 2021, Sadar Bazar is designated as a special zone. Also, according to the same master plan, any area where more than 70% of establishments are business related, then that area should be considered as a commercial zone. The Delhi Development Authority’s survey found that 95% of the area is commercialized. Then why were these shops sealed?” he said.

