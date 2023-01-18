Rain, hailstorm to lash Delhi, wind to gust up to 50 km 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Since the minimum temperature settled between 1 degree Celsius and 3 degrees Celsius in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and north Rajasthan, cold wave conditions prevailed in the region on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rain and a hailstorm with winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour are predicted northwest India, including Delhi next week.

Weather officials said that an active western disturbance is very likely to affect northwest ern parts of India between January 21 and 25. “Under its influence, rainfall/snowfall is likely to commence over the western Himalayan region in the early hours of January 21 and continue till January 25 with peak activity on January 23-24.

Winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour are very likely to prevail over the states of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and west Uttar Pradesh occasionally on January 23-24,” the IMD said in a statement.

The Sadarjung observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 2.4 degrees Celsius against 1.4 degrees on Monday.

Foggy weather disrupted road and rail movement in some parts of the northern region. At least 15 trains were delayed by an hour to eight hours due to the foggy weather, a spokesperson for Northern Railway said. The weather station at Lodhi Road, where the IMD headquarters is located, recorded a minimum temperature of two degrees Celsius on Tuesday. The minimum temperature settled at 2.8 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar in southwest Delhi, 2.2 degrees at the Ridge in central Delhi and 2.3 degrees at Jafarpur in west Delhi.

Delhi had witnessed an intense coldwave spell from January 5 to 9, the second longest in the month in a decade, according to IMD data. It has also recorded over 50 hours of dense fog this month so far, the highest since 2019. The Met office said coldwave conditions would abate from Thursday under the influence of two western disturbances that are likely to affect the region in quick succession.

