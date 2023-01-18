Home Cities Delhi

RTI query: Information panel order on donations to Ayodhya trust stayed

The stay was following the challenge of the Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) and CBDT who had approached the High Court against the CIC order.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi high court has stayed an order of the Central Information Commission (CIC) asking the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to provide details --including exemption and deduction of donations-- to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on a Right to Information Act (RTI) application.

The stay was following the challenge of the Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) and CBDT who had approached the High Court against the CIC order. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust was set up for the construction and management of Ram temple in Ayodhya by the government in February 2020, following the 2019 Supreme Court verdict which settled decades-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

The CIC had allowed RTI applicant Kailash Chandra Moondra’s request on his second appeal seeking the details of exemption and deduction of donations regarding the works of the temple under Section 80G(2)(b) of the Income Tax Act. It was reversing the orders of the Central Public Information Officer (CPIO), CBDT, and Appellate Authority, CBDT which had initially denied the information under RTI act.
The Transparency watchdog CIC also allowed Moondra to get a copy of of Trust Deed considering his application.

Dealing the matter, Single-judge Justice Prathiba M Singh said the CIC in its order did not give any reasoning to reverse the orders of the CPIO, CBDT and Appellate Authority.  The HC asked the counsel for the CPIO, CBDT to consider whether the tempt trust, whose information is being sought in the RTI application ought to be impleaded as a party in this matter.

“In view of the above, the Petitioner i.e. CPIO, CBDT has made out a prima facie case for grant of interim relief, the balance of convenience lies in its favour and irreparable injury would be caused to it if the interim relief is not granted,” the court said in its order while posting the matter for hearing on May 23.
Accordingly, impugned order dated 30th November, 2022 which is stated to be received by the CPIO, CBDT on 3rd January, 2023 shall remain stayed till the next date of hearing. No coercive steps shall be taken against the CPIO, CBDT pursuant to the same, the court said in its order while posting the matter for hearing on May 23.

