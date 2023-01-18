Home Cities Delhi

Sisodia approves infrastructure projects worth Rs 17.79 crore in Delhi

Goyala Deenpur road which is in a low-lying area, the government has asked the PWD to raise the height of the road to eliminate the issues of waterlogging in the area during monsoon season.

Published: 18th January 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI:  Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Tuesday approved the projects worth Rs 17.79 crore. The projects include the strengthening of Anuvrat Marg in the South Division, strengthening and raising of the road from Deenpur to Kaccha Talab and Tazpur Mod to the Police Checkpost on Goyala Deenpur Road and remodelling of the drain along GT Road. The government claimed that projects on Goyala Deenpur road and GT road will also help the government reduce the instances of waterlogging during the monsoon season in the said areas.

The Deputy CM said that the government is working on mission mode to strengthen and improve the infrastructure across the city. To make the roads world-class, the government is also getting the assessment of roads done by experts and preparing a blueprint for them. He also directed the officials to follow the global standards of street design and also ensure compliance with all safety and security standards during the maintenance work of roads.

He added that the city government is working in a phased manner to strengthen the roads of Delhi. As these roads were constructed a long ago, the quality of the roads has deteriorated in these areas which are affecting the commuters. Following the same, the maintenance and beautification work of roads is being started. To avoid any further inconvenience to the commuters, PWD officials have been asked to complete the work in the stipulated time.

According to the report, the road strengthening project on Anuvrat Marg costs Rs 7.82 crore for 2.50 kilometres and the strengthening/raising of Goyala Deenpur Road costs Rs 8.07 crore for 4.2 kilometres. Strengthening work on these two stretches includes maintenance and upkeep of pavements, central verges and service lanes of the entire road stretch, including other allied works such as lane marking, white-washing of parapet walls, painting of kerbstones/railings, etc. Regarding 

