Delhi: Aldermen issue hangs over peaceful mayoral poll

The L-G nominated 10 aldermen who were strategically taken from zones where the BJP was weak.

Published: 19th January 2023 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After getting the L-G’s nod to conduct the mayoral poll on January 24, the Urban Development Department of the Delhi government has issued a gazette notification for it.The department asked the MCD to issue public instructions on the first meeting of the MCD House, which was adjourned earlier this month amid a ruckus that ensued after AAP and BJP clashed.

“Copies of the notification have been sent to the L-G, Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Urban Development Minister, Principal Secretary of Delhi Government, and MCD Commissioner,” officials said.
The meeting was reconvened after the unprecedented fracas. However, the fear of clashes between the parties is far from over, as the aldernmen issue has not been resolved yet.The previous meeting held on January 6 was adjourned after AAP objected to the oath taking of 10 aldermen before the elected councillors.

Standing Committee holds power

The L-G nominated 10 aldermen who were strategically taken from zones where the BJP was weak. This would have granted them voting rights for standing committee members, where AAP appears to have a smaller number.

AAP’s counter-strategy was to not allow aldermen to take the oath and instead go straight to the Mayoral election. With 134 elected members, AAP will easily score victory by making its Mayoral candidate win the poll. Once the Mayor has taken oath, he/she can easily block the oath taking of the aldermen, which will eventually let the party rule over the house and the standing committee.

Why Standing Committee matters?

In MCD, the mayor may be a nominal head of the corporation but enjoys very limited powers. It is the Standing Committee that manages day-to-day affairs of the corporation, with functions such as giving financial approval to projects, discussing and implementing policies. There are matters on which the standing committee can take a call without seeking the approval of the Mayor.

