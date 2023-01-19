Home Cities Delhi

Delhi  HC asks railways tribunal to release aid to man who fell to death from train

The incident occurred on account of a sudden jerk and push by the other passengers.

Published: 19th January 2023 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Railway Claims Tribunal to release compensation of a man slipped and fell to death from a running train, whose kin’s claim was earlier denied by the tribunal citing the victim was not a ‘bonafide traveller’ as the train ticket was not recovered from his body.

“The opinion of this Court is fortified by the fact that the respondent has not disputed the factum of death or that the deceased had died in the hospital on the very same day of the fateful incident. Accordingly, based on the foregoing discussion, the present appeal is allowed and the impugned order dated 19.11.2019 is set aside,” Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri said in an order.

The court took note of an affidavit submitted by the man’s claimants, in which it said that the deceased had undertaken the journey with one Mushir after purchasing a valid joint journey ticket. In the proceedings before the Tribunal, Mushir appeared and corroborated that the said journey was undertaken by him along with the deceased.

The incident occurred on account of a sudden jerk and push by the other passengers. He categorically stated that the journey ticket was kept by the deceased, it was stated in the order. The order added that consequently, the matter is remanded back to the Tribunal for awarding the amount of compensation in terms of the Act.

“The matter shall be listed at the first instance before the Tribunal on 01.02.2023. Let the compensation amount be released to the appellants/claimants within four weeks thereafter,” the order read.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Railway Claims Tribunal compensation kin
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp